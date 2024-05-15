Top track

Beth McCarthy - She Gets the Flowers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beth McCarthy

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beth McCarthy - She Gets the Flowers
Got a code?

About

Described as ‘an unstoppable force in the pop community’ by Music Crowns, York-born Beth McCarthy tells the stories of a twenty-something trying to understand love, friendship, and the feelings that come with figuring out who you are. McCarthy draws influe...

This is a 14+ event
Live Nation Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beth McCarthy

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.