BOOMIN FEST - NANTES

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
From €49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Boomin Festival Nantes 3ème Edition : Rendez-vous le 23 novembre 2024 au Zénith de Nantes.

Tout public
Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et KRP Prod
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
TH, Wallace Cleaver, Koba LaD and 2 more

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.