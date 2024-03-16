Top track

Argy Extended Set & Ida Engberg

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83

About

One of the most prolific acts of 2023 - Argy takes over HERE at Outernet on March 16th for a rare extended set.

'Aria' was one of the most captivating melodic techno tracks of 2023 and was rinsed by A-list DJs across the globe. Not to mention Argy's alrea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth .
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Argy, Ida Engberg

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

