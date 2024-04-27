DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metal 4 The Planet

Transbordeur
Sat, 27 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €23.90
L’urgence climatique, la 6ème extinction de masse, l’accroissement des inégalités, les mouvements de population, tous ces éléments nous poussent à changer de modèle de développement économique ! La lutte passe par les actions menées par les ONG, les politi...

Tout public
Présenté par Fédération des Musiques Métalliques, Mediatone et le Transbordeur
1
Karras, Stoned Jesus, Grandma’s Ashes and 1 more

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open5:00 pm

