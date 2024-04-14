DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TSUYOI Wrestling: PROLOGUE

New Cross Inn
Sun, 14 Apr, 1:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TSUYOI Wrestling introduces the dynamic world of shoot-style professional wrestling to New Cross, seamlessly blending traditional wrestling techniques with a fusion of mixed martial arts such as freestyle and catch wrestling, karate, muay thai, and judo. S...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by TSUYOI Wrestling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

