DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tutta la settimana, dalla prima serata alla finale.
Questo è il Festivàl, cominciamo!
Una visione collettiva senza show, senza distrazioni, senza intrattenimento (quello lo lasciamo a Ama).
Come lo fate con lə amicə a casa, ma con uno schermo 4/5/6 volt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.