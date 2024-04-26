DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party

Zydeco
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
DJBirmingham
$20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hey, Lovers!

Are you ready for it?

THE TAYLOR PARTY, the original Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party ✨

💃 Come shake it off at our enchanting evening of Swifties, singing and dancing through all TS iconic Eras.

Pick your Eras outfit, bring your besties,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Reaction Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Zydeco

2001 15th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

