Bev, Elour and Hot Press

Palmer's Bar
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This will be a killer night of femme powered rock, pop, dream pop, da bop!

Bev~ From Minneapolis, MN, indie pop/rock artist Bev has been making albums and playing shows since 2010. Bev's album Crusher is a multilayered, sonically refined group of songs, f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elour, Bev, Hot Press

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

