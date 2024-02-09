DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy Martinez

Hangar Dallas
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:45 pm
GigsDallas
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dallas get ready! Andy Martinez is making his debut at Hangar. Secure your tickets now🎫

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andy Martinez

Venue

Hangar Dallas

721 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville, Texas 75057, United States
Doors open10:45 pm

