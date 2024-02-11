DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manuale di sopravvivenza sulla felicità

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Manuale di sopravvivenza sulla felicità” di e con Chiara Claudi è una “lezione di psicologia”cantata, uno spettacolo che racconta il viaggio interiore che ognuno di noi può intraprendere per assaporare un momento di serenità.

Che cos’è la felicità? Cosa...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mare culturale urbano.

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

