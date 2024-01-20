DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4:20 Space Yoga

Club Space Miami
Sat, 20 Jan, 4:20 pm
WellbeingMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A series of yoga and music joining forces to help us heal and grow. The class is for all levels. A gift to the community! Join us for a different day of the week, this SATURDAY at 4:20 pm!

Weekly reunion of the dearly beloved 420 Space Yoga family! Everyo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LinkMiamiRebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Melero

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

