¡Muévete! Sabor A Mi - Pao Pestana - Cal Jader

The Jago
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Muévete! returns to the Jago for a takeover with the hottest selections of fresh and classic Tropical, Latin and Afro party sounds to keep the dance floor on fire. From Salsa to Merengue, Cumbia to Reggaeton, Dembow, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro Latin Hou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sabor A Mi, Cal Jader

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

