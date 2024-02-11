DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loosee: Amal, Naaah, Ovid, Benbo

The End
Sun, 11 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brooklyn-based production house Loosee announce their inaugural party with DC-bred DJ and producer Amal. An explorer of the lush and hypersonic edges of dance music, Amal’s contributions as 1/3 of the producer-DJ group Black Rave Culture and head of the la...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Amal, Ovid, Naaah and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.