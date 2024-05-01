DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kazakh composer, producer & violinist Galya Bisengalieva and South London-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Lucinda Chua return to Bristol to share highlights from their latest releases, with accompaniment from the London Contemporary Orchestra.

