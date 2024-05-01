Top track

Lucinda Chua - Semitones

Lucinda Chua & Galya Bisengalieva & LCO

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Wed, 1 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Kazakh composer, producer & violinist Galya Bisengalieva and South London-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Lucinda Chua return to Bristol to share highlights from their latest releases, with accompaniment from the London Contemporary Orchestra.

14+ (Under 16 to be accompanied by and adult)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open8:00 pm
2000 capacity

