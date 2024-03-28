Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Opening party . Revê festival. Marco Carola

NAO Pool Club
Thu, 28 Mar, 3:00 pm
DJMálaga
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!
Got a code?

About Marco Carola

Marco Carola has been synonymous with what has become known as business techno since the late noughties. The Naples native is one of Ibiza’s biggest draws thanks to his own Music On night, and is just as big on the festival circuit, where he replicates it Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Grand opening Naô pool club. Rêve festival black dress code. Marco Carola.

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Nao Pool Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marco Carola

Venue

NAO Pool Club

C. los Tilos, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.