DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beat Tape Session III

La Place
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beat Tape & La Place présentent la Beat Tape Session III

Les Beatmakers de Beat Tape Session E.Blaze, Le Chimiste, Azaia, Kool M, Shar The Analog Bastard et Dj Ness Afro ont choisi La Place pour leurs prochaines Beat Tape Session 3 XXL !

Pas moins de 16...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.