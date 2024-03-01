Top track

Maurice Joshua - This Is Acid - KnT Dance Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spaced Out! Old School Rave/Acid-House Club Night

Two Palms
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maurice Joshua - This Is Acid - KnT Dance Mix
Got a code?

About

SPACED OUT!

_

MONTHLY | OLD SCHOOL | RAVE & ACID HOUSE CLUB NIGHT.
- CLASSIC - CUTS - FROM THE WORLD OF...
UK-Dance, Chicago House, Hip House, Warehouse Rave, Garage, New York Techno, Deep-House, Afro House & more
_

FREE ENTRY ALL NIGHT

-DRIN...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Palms / PERMANENT CREEPS
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.