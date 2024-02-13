DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Naos 2049 “Carnival Party”

Naos
Tue, 13 Feb, 8:00 pm
DJRoma
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Naos presenta il carnevale in maschera più unico di Roma.

TEMA & DRESS CODE: Cyberpunk, Distopico, Futuristico.

Si esibiranno sul nostro palco artisti di fama internazionale con un’ospite d’eccellenza - JAMIIE!

Questo è un evento 25+
Presentato da Naos

Lineup

Jamiie

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

