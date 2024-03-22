Top track

Birds of Nazca + Keziah Mason + Vantre

Supersonic
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Below The Sun présente :
Birds Of Nazca, Keziah Mason et Vantre au Supersonic !!

Birds Of Nazca (Nantes, France) - Instrumental, stoner, doom, psych
Keziah Mason (Le Havre, France) - Instrumental, stoner, doom, psych
Vantre (Paris, France) – Exp...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vantre, Keziah Mason, Birds of Nazca

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

