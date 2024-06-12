Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mica Millar

New Morning
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29

About

Mica Millar a sorti son premier album 'Heaven Knows' en 2022 et est rapidement devenue l'une des nouvelles stars de la musique soul britannique. Applaudie par la critique (The Daily Express, Music Week, Jazzwise, Blue & Soul, Echoes Magazine...) et encensé...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GiantSteps.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mica Millar

Venue

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

