Top track

Nuha Ruby Ra - 6 In The Morning

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nuha Ruby Ra

Green Door Store
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nuha Ruby Ra - 6 In The Morning
Got a code?

About

2022 saw Nuha Ruby Ra release her new singles 'My Voice' and ‘Self Portraiture’ onBrace Yourself Records. The singles follow 2021's 'How To Move' EP, released to critical acclaim cementing Nuhaas one of the most exciting and provocative new acts in the cou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuha Ruby Ra

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.