The Art-Experiment Begins: (W)launch

The George Tavern
Mon, 11 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6
About

The Art-Experiment Begins is the companion performance to Michael Kabasele's third art-book, Body In Motion. Get ready for a night of avant-garde art and music, and try your luck with the art raffle!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Michael Kabasele and the Gobjaw Poets
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled



Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK

Doors open7:00 pm

