Dana and Alden Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 8 Mar, 6:00 pm
Dana and Alden will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, March 8th at 6p, for a live performance and signing store-purchased copies of their new record Quiet Music For Young People.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Dana and Alden

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

