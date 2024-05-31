DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Parable make their debut in Manchester this May and we're bringing along our good friends Booka Shade for their first show in this fine city for almost 10 years! We're delighted to invite local boys Mia Mendi for their Parable debut alongside Nebula's Mars...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.