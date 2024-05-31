Top track

To the Sea - Einmusik Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parable presents: Booka Shade live in Manchester

Gorilla
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

To the Sea - Einmusik Remix
Got a code?

About

Parable make their debut in Manchester this May and we're bringing along our good friends Booka Shade for their first show in this fine city for almost 10 years! We're delighted to invite local boys Mia Mendi for their Parable debut alongside Nebula's Mars...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Booka Shade, Mia Mendi

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.