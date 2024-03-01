Top track

KYLE HALL [Detroit]

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KYLE HALL

Detroit Based DJ and producer, slides into the ferns for a night of deep house and techno. Prepare for a proper evening of emotive, underground dance music.

Local DJ support from mr. Bungalow

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mr. Bungalow, Kyle Hall

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

