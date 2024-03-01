DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KYLE HALL
Detroit Based DJ and producer, slides into the ferns for a night of deep house and techno. Prepare for a proper evening of emotive, underground dance music.
Local DJ support from mr. Bungalow
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.