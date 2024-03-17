DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RICK DUFER - Le cogitate impossibili | MATINEE

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 17 Mar, 12:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€15
Cosa chiederesti al Mostro di Frankenstein se potessi intervistarlo? E come

si comporterebbe Ulisse di fronte al microfono della radio?

Abbiamo spesso immaginato di poter conversare con i grandi

personaggi della letteratura: dal Raskolnikov di Dostoevsk...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

