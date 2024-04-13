Top track

RFF24 - Zerocalcare, open act: Maria Antonietta

Teatro della Regina
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsCattolica
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

20.30 – Apertura porte

21.00 - 10 Anni di Sassi: Maria Antonietta, piccolo live acustico (presentazione del Disco Disegnato della super Cantautrice)

22.00 Spettacolo di ZeroCalcare "Sento le Voci! Viaggio nel Calcaverse"

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Maria Antonietta

Venue

Teatro della Regina

Piazza Della Repubblica, Piazza della Repubblica, Cattolica, Rimini 47841, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

