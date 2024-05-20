Top track

WORLD PEACE - Total Fucking Bliss

World Peace

New Cross Inn
Mon, 20 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

World Peace tore New Cross Inn apart last October. They return to Europe in May for another leg of the It Is Written tour. Of course we...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life and Stay True.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flesh Creep, World Peace

Venue

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

