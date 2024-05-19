DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOUSECATS: The Ultimate Family Dance Party

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
PartyLondon
Strap in for HOUSECATS 2024, the ultimate family dance party at Signature Brew! We're bringing the beats with live tunes from CIVIL Music dropping tracks from house music legends like Louis Vega, David Morales, Daft Punk, Fatboy Slim and many, many more

All ages
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

