DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Register For Presale Access: https://grayarea.co/events/henrik-schwarz-and-guests-mar-22-2024
From Sonus Festival to releases on Hot Since 82's label Knee Deep In Sound, Henrik Schwarz debuts The Roof of Superior Ingreidnets with Gray Area on Friday, Marc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.