Eye Nyam Nam 'A' Mensuro - Henrik Schwarz Blend

Henrik Schwarz LIVE & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 22 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
Register For Presale Access: https://grayarea.co/events/henrik-schwarz-and-guests-mar-22-2024

From Sonus Festival to releases on Hot Since 82's label Knee Deep In Sound, Henrik Schwarz debuts The Roof of Superior Ingreidnets with Gray Area on Friday, Marc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients & Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Henrik Schwarz

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

