Top track

Modern Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sleater-Kinney

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£41.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modern Girl
Got a code?

About

There is about grief the necessary aftertaste of dreaming. In the wake of sudden loss–a moment, a person, a way of being brought violently to an end–the thing lost is gone but not its outline, a strange unstable place in which festers all manner of strange...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sleater-Kinney

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.