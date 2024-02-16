DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

50 Nuances de l'afrolove by Afrikashine

PENICHE LE LIBERTALIA
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyIvry-sur-Seine
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Afrikashine présente 50 nuances de l'Afrolove .

Rendez vous ce Vendredi 16 février sur la péniche cosy du Libertalia pour une soirée incroyable sous le signe de l'amour.

Rejoignez-nous avec ton crush ou tes amis pour une expérience inégalée grace a nos 4...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par AFRIKASHINE.
Lineup

Venue

PENICHE LE LIBERTALIA

6 Quai Jean Compagnon, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open11:00 pm

