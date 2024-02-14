DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
v.o. coreano, inglese con sottotitoli in italiano
Nora e Hae Sung, due amici d’infanzia profondamente legati, si separano quando la famiglia di Nora emigra dalla Corea del Sud. Due decenni dopo si ritrovano a New York, vivranno una settimana cruciale in c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.