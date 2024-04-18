Top track

Roll the Dice

CD GHOST

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About CD Ghost

CD Ghost is a Los Angeles based dream pop duo created by Cody Han and Blake Dimas. They draw inspiration from synth pop, indie electronica, and post-punk - pairing dreamy, hook-laden instrumentals with Han’s bold yet angelic vocal laments. Their latest EPs Read more

Event information

CD Ghost

Thursday, April 18th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CD Ghost

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

