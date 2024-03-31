DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Wuk Easter Carnival with The Heatwave + Special Guests

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 am
DJLondon
About

Hot Wuk are in the building for a huge Easter Carnival in Camden town this March.

All night long servings of d﻿ancehall and afrobeats with UK heavyweights, The Heatwave. Expect whistles and horns and a whole lot of carnival energy in the dance.

"Hot Wuk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

The Heatwave

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 am
475 capacity

