Daniela Pes

Monarch
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBerlin
From €12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Doors: 19:30
Bands from: 20:00

Tickets:

VVK Sliding scale 10,50/15,50/20,50 €

𝔸𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥

Daniela Pes, hailing from the heart of Gallura and born in 1992, is making a distinctive mark on the Italian music scene.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

