Robert Burke Warren’s Big Birthday Shindig: An Evening of Songs, Stories & Celebration

The Local
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
$24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To commemorate another run ‘round the sun, writer-musician-storyteller Robert Burke Warren invites you to an intimate and celebratory night of songs – originals and otherwise – and stories – true and otherwise. Renowned for his Leonard Cohen, David Bowie,...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Lineup

Robert Burke Warren

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

