His Lordship

Downstairs at the Dome
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About His Lordship

“It’s like becoming superman,” James Walbourne says of the trademark cheap suits he and Kristoffer Sonne wear to transform into rock and roll duo His Lordship. Their mutual appreciation for debauchery led to their formation in 2021 – big riffs and aggressi Read more

Event information

Crosstown Concerts presents:

His Lordship

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

His Lordship

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

