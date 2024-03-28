DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sadar Bahar

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 28 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're thrilled to welcome Sadar Bahar to our booth next March.

As a key member of Chicago's legendary underground party scene, we couldn’t be more excited to host the tastemaker for the first time in our home.

Expect all things soulful, jazzy, and raw as...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
Lineup

Sadar Bahar

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

