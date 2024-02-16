DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Revolution Comedy Manchester

Revolution Manchester
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyManchester
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Revolution and Nodding Dog Comedy proudly present a superb line up of as seen on TV and award winning comedians!

Join us at Revolution Deansgate with...

MATT BRAGG

With a unique, low energy, deadpan style and meticulously crafted material he has been ga...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Revolution Manchester

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5LH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

