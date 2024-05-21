Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minami Deutsch

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.50

About

Minami Deutsch is a Krautrock band from Tokyo.

These self-described “repetition freaks” cite psychedelic rock and minimal techno as guideposts, but—as evidenced by a band name that is Japanese for “South Germany”—they’re really obsessed with krautrock.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

