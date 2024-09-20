DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zach Templar

Village Underground
Fri, 20 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UK alternative music artist Zach Templar graces the stage at London's Village Underground. A talented singer, songwriter, and producer of his own music, Zach's sound has captivated a loyal following, stemming simply from his laptop. Inspired by the likes o...

Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zach Templar, Lei Hope

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.