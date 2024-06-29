DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Round of 16 - Dalston Euro 2024 FanPark

Dalston Roofpark
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
SportLondon
From £13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From the brand that brought you the biggest and best sold-out Euro 22 and World Cup 23 FanParks, 4TheFans is back…

Experience the electrifying matches of Euro 24 at our Dalston FanPark. This is the ultimate experience for any England fan as you witness al...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4theFans.
Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

