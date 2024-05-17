DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nova Twins are the zeitgeist-capturing polymath pioneers that our times have been waiting for. Their debut album ‘Who Are The Girls?’ planted their flag as outliers on a mission. The same fighting spirit is ingrained in their new, Mercury Shortlisted album
Riot Fest presents...
Nova Twins: Chicago Pop-Up Show
w/ Special Guests Orisun
$24.72 ADV // $30.90 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
