Top track

Bring Me The Horizon - 1x1 (feat. Nova Twins)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nova Twins: Chicago Pop-Up Show

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bring Me The Horizon - 1x1 (feat. Nova Twins)
Got a code?

About NOVA TWINS

Nova Twins are the zeitgeist-capturing polymath pioneers that our times have been waiting for. Their debut album ‘Who Are The Girls?’ planted their flag as outliers on a mission. The same fighting spirit is ingrained in their new, Mercury Shortlisted album Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Nova Twins: Chicago Pop Up Show
w/ Special Guests TBA

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NOVA TWINS

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.