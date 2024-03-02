DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chatham County Line — Listening Party and Q+A

Citizen Vinyl
Sat, 2 Mar, 1:30 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us on Saturday, March 2, for a Drop-the-Needle album release, listening party, and Q+A for Hiyo, the latest record from Chatham County Line. The LP was proudly pressed at Citizen Vinyl. Event at 1:30 p.m., doors at 12:30 p.m.

Launched a little more t...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.