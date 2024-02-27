Top track

Devon Ross - Swim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Devon Ross Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Tue, 27 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
Free

About

Devon Ross will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Tuesday, February 27th at 6pm, performing and signing store-purchased copies of her new Oxford Gardens EP, out on Daydream Library Series.

Your ticket provides free entry to the event.

Performa...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

