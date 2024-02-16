Top track

Urlo - Marcel Dettmann Street Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NUL w/ Tamburi Neri Live + Tyler Ov Gaia + Turbolenta

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJSegrate
Selling fast
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Urlo - Marcel Dettmann Street Mix
Got a code?

About

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere è obbligatoria la tessera Arci, per farla ti consigliamo di compilare la preadesione online sul nostro sito https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

NUL presents • 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐢 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐢 | 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐯 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐚 | 𝐓�...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

Turbolenta, Tamburi Neri

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.