Another Sky: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 8 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67

About

We can't wait to welcome alt-rockers Another Sky to the shop to celebrate their 2nd album. But don't just take our word for it:

“They’re making the best music right now when it comes to alternative and guitar music” – Jack Saunders

The release date for...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
Lineup

Another Sky

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

