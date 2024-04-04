DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Foggy Hex 15: Niecy Blues + Maalem Mohamed Khtira

El Pumarejo
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Niecy Blues [Kranky / US]

La cantante y productora de Carolina del Sur, Niecy Blues, llega por primera vez a Barcelona para presentar 'Exit Simulation'. Un primer LP editado para el legendario sello Kranky de Chicago (Low, Grouper, Ana Roxanne, etc), en...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niecy Blues

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.